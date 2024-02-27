Miley Cyrus teases surprise new single with Pharrell!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus posted a major announcement that has completely shaken up the music world.

Miley Cyrus is gearing up for another potential round of world domination with a brand new single! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus just spilled some major tea, and fans are already obsessed!

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old songstress dropped the reveal on social media without the need for a caption.

The photo shows Miley, with her mane that can't be tamed, in a light blue fur jacket and statement earrings.

"Pharrell Miley Doctor (Work It Out)," the text on the photo reads.

After seeing the photo, Smiley Miley's devoted fanbase promptly set the internet ablaze with praise.

"wild and iconic because Miley said this song was originally intended for her Bangerz album," one wrote on X.

The song was played during the Louis Vuitton fall-winter show in January, per Billboard's latest report, followed by a snippet of the lyrics.

"I could be your doctor and I could be your nurse/ I think I see the problem, it's only gon' get worse," Miley sang in the supposed demo.