Miley Cyrus teases tell-all interview with late-night legend David Letterman!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus was featured in the new trailer for season 5 of Netflix's interview show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, and it looks like the tea will be piping hot!

Miley Cyrus (r.) was featured in the new trailer for season 5 of David Letterman's (l.) Netflix interview show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Netflix

Miley is seen in the trailer appearing to comment on her Hannah Montana days.

"They did shoot a pilot with another girl," she begins to tell Letterman before noting that focus groups "weren't relating with" the actor.

"I love them for that," she added.

The sneak peek also shows the Wrecking Ball singer telling the host, "My biggest fear used to be getting fired," before joking, "And now how good does that sound?"

The other big guest featured in the trailer was basketball icon Charles Barkley, known for playing 16 seasons in the NBA on the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

He was also on the US national team for the 1992 and 1996 Olympic games before retiring in 2000, though he still works as a hoops analyst on TNT.

Letterman's Netflix venture launched in 2018 and has been nominated for an Emmy four times.

Previous guests include the likes of former president Barack Obama, Billie Eilish, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, and Volodymyr Zelensky.