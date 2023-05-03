Does Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's engagement have Jon Bon Jovi's approval?

Miami Beach, Florida - While many fans were surprised by Millie Bobby Brown 's engagement to Jake Bongiovi at just 19 years old, it looks like the pair has earned the all-important family stamp of approval!

On Monday, Jon Bon Jovi (r) shared his thoughts on his son Jake Bongiovi's (l) engagement to Millie Bobby Brown. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Bongiovi's rock star father, Jon Bon Jovi, dished on his 20-year-old son's engagement in an interview on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live on Monday.

The 61-year-old told Cohen that he doesn't believe age matters that much if you're with the right person.

"You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise," he said.

Bon Jovi also discussed Brown directly, sharing that he has indeed watched Stranger Things and believes the starlet is "wonderful."

"Her whole family are great, really," he said. "Jake is really, really happy."

Cohen also noted that the singer married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, in 1989, showing that Jake has grown up with proof that young love can last after all.

Along with Bon Jovi's approval, the young couple can count Brown's Stranger Things family among their supporter as well.