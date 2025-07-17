Millie Bobby Brown nabs role in buzzy new Netflix rom-com!

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is continuing her close collaboration with Netflix as she nabs a role in a buzzy new rom-com!

Millie Bobby Brown (r.) is continuing her close collaboration with Netflix as she nabs a role in a buzzy new rom-com co-starring Gabriel LaBelle! © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As reported by Deadline on Wednesday, the 21-year-old is set to star alongside Gabriel LaBelle in the new movie Just Picture It, directed by Lee Toland Krieger.

"Two college students are surprised when their phones glitch and start showing them pictures from 10 years in the future featuring them as a happily married couple with kids," the flick's logline teases.

Brown will serve as a producer on the film in addition to starring in it, and she's reportedly been involved with the project from the jump.

Serving as an executive producer under PCMA Productions is the Damsel star's husband, Jake Bongiovi.

Brown has been closely associated with Netflix since her breakout role as Eleven on the streamer's hit sci-fi series, Stranger Things, which is set to conclude later this year.

She last starred in the Netflix sci-fi adventure flick The Electric State and recently wrapped production on Enola Holmes 3, which is expected to hit the streaming service next year.