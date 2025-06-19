Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes 3 halts filming after food poisoning scare!

Malta - As Millie Bobby Brown and her co-stars continue filming their new Netflix movie Enola Holmes 3, there was a serious mishap that caused some major stress on set!

Production on the sequel flick had to be temporarily halted due to food poisoning that affected several members of the cast and crew, who are currently filming on the Mediterranean island of Malta.

According to The Sun, questionable catering is said to have been responsible for the sudden wave of illness, resulting in an unplanned break in filming.

"It's a nightmare because these productions run to such tight schedules and filming had to be stopped," a source said.

"There were a fair few affected, and it meant everything had to grind to a halt until they got better."

Fortunately, no one became seriously ill, and the entire team has since recovered, the tipster added.

Enola Homes 3 does not yet have a release date.