Millie Bobby Brown drops rare snaps in honor of Jake Bongiovi's birthday

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her hubby Jake Bongiovi with a sweet Instagram slideshow for his 23rd birthday.

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her hubby Jake Bongiovi (r.) with a sweet Instagram slideshow for his 23rd birthday. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

The 21-year-old Stranger Things star took to Instagram on Wednesday to commemorate the occasion with a photo dump showcasing some never-before-seen snaps of the lovebirds.

"happy birthday hubby," she wrote. "there's no one like you."

The post kicked off with a photo of Jake by the beach, while later snaps showed the couple together in recent months.

Wednesday marks Jake's first birthday as a married man, as the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last spring before hosting a larger wedding in the fall.

The Damsel star first began dating Jake in 2021, and he popped the question two years later.

After the latest milestone in their personal lives, Millie and Jake are also leveling up their professional collaboration as the model will serve as an executive producer on Millie's upcoming movie Enola Holmes 3, which is currently in production at Netflix.