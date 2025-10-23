Jon Bon Jovi shares adorable update on Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's baby girl
New York, New York - Rock star Jon Bon Jovi gushed over his life as a grandpa after his son Jake welcomed a baby with Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown.
The 63-year-old musician shared a rare comment about his first grandchild during an appearance on The Today Show on Thursday.
"Immediately you fall in love," he gushed.
"You know, when we met Jake and Millie's daughter, it was just immediate. You're like, 'That's my granddaughter.'"
He went on to joke that the little one "won't be able to for at least 10 or 12 years, because Papa will be carrying her everywhere she goes."
Millie and Jake, who tied the knot last year, announced over the summer that they had adopted a baby girl.
The proud parents have not revealed their daughter's name, but some fans speculate that the 21-year-old Damsel actor's new phone case, which bears the letters "RWB," might have revealed the baby's initials.
Millie shared a peek at her daughter in an Instagram photo dump earlier this month, which featured a sweet snap of her and Jake holding their baby at Disneyland.
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP