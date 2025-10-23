Jon Bon Jovi shares adorable update on Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's baby girl

New York, New York - Rock star Jon Bon Jovi gushed over his life as a grandpa after his son Jake welcomed a baby with Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown .

Jon Bon Jovi (l.) opened up about his first grandchild in a new interview, saying he "immediately" fell in love with Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown's (r.) baby girl. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 63-year-old musician shared a rare comment about his first grandchild during an appearance on The Today Show on Thursday.

"Immediately you fall in love," he gushed.

"You know, when we met Jake and Millie's daughter, it was just immediate. You're like, 'That's my granddaughter.'"

He went on to joke that the little one "won't be able to for at least 10 or 12 years, because Papa will be carrying her everywhere she goes."

Millie and Jake, who tied the knot last year, announced over the summer that they had adopted a baby girl.

The proud parents have not revealed their daughter's name, but some fans speculate that the 21-year-old Damsel actor's new phone case, which bears the letters "RWB," might have revealed the baby's initials.