Millie Bobby Brown shares adorable snap with baby girl in new photo dump

Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a peek at her mommy era with a sweet new photo dump that featured a rare snap of her and Jake Bongiovi's baby girl. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

The 21-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to give fans a glimpse of her adventures so far this month.

"my t swift october," Millie wrote in the caption of the post, which was set to Wi$h Li$t from Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl

The photo dump featured several selfies of the Stranger Things star, as well as some adorable shots with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.



The post also featured the latest peek at the couple's new bundle of joy – a daughter they welcomed via adoption over the summer.

In one snap, Millie and Jake are seen gazing at their daughter, whose little feet peek through between her parents, as they ride It's a Small World in Disneyland.

Millie and the 23-year-old model first tied the knot in May 2024 before hosting a larger ceremony that September.

The lovebirds celebrated their first anniversary last month with two swoon-worthy posts featuring never-before-seen snaps from their Italian nuptials.