Millie Bobby Brown reveals she's taken Jake Bongiovi's last name in new photo dump

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown revealed she's officially a Bongiovi as she shared new snaps from the set of Stranger Things 5.

Millie Bobby Brown (r.) revealed that she's taken Jake Bongiovi's last name with a new snap taken on the set of Stranger Things. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown & IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 20-year-old, who wed Jake Bongiovi in a low-key ceremony back in May, took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a peek at her time on the set of the series' anticipated final season.



"11 in 5," Millie captioned the photo dump, which kicked off with a photo of herself dressed as her iconic character Eleven.

Elsewhere in the slideshow, she showed off her adorable dog, Winnie, who got to enjoy life on the Stranger Things set as well!

But the photo that has caused the biggest fan frenzy is one that shows an on-set label for Millie that reads, "Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi."

The Damsel actor previously admitted that she wasn't sure whether she would adopt her hubby's family name after the wedding, saying that while she doesn't find it super "important," she did want to reflect Jake's role as an "addition" to who she is.