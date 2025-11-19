Millie Bobby Brown's baby daughter adorably crashes interview: "That's my child"

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown and her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp were adorably interrupted when Millie's daughter crashed their interview!

Millie Bobby Brown's baby girl adorably stole the show during a recent Stranger Things cast interview. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As the stars continue press for the sci-fi series' fifth and final season, the pair hung out with Buzzfeed for a "kitten interview," where – you guessed it – the cast played with kittens as they answered questions.

Millie and Noah were paired together in the interview shared on Monday, but at one point during the chat, the 21-year-old Damsel star's baby began crying in the background!

"That's my child," Millie said. "That's my kid."

The Enola Holmes actor revealed over the summer that she became a mom after adopting a baby girl with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

The couple has chosen not to share her name, with Millie saying in another recent interview, "It's really important to protect her and her story until she's old enough to potentially one day share it herself."

She added that it will be up to her daughter to decide whether or not she ever wants to be in the spotlight like her parents, and if she does, Millie said "that's something we'd support."