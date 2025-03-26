Millie Bobby Brown shows off mysterious upper thigh tattoo

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has given fans a peek at her rarely-seen upper thigh tattoo .

Millie Bobby Brown showed off a new tattoo on her upper thigh as she shared new footage from her beachside birthday getaway last month. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The 21-year-old gave fans plenty of FOMO via her Instagram story on Monday, which shared another look at her beachside birthday trip.

In a clip set to Busy Woman by Sabrina Carpenter, Millie poses for the camera as he holds a sand bucket and a paper bag.

The Enola Holmes actor was rocking a glittering string bikini, revealing a glimpse of a small tattoo inked on her upper left thigh.

The design is not quite able to be deciphered in the clip, but it appears to be a word or phrase written in cursive.

Millie's new ink joins an increasingly extensive collection of tats, most of which are similarly small.

So far, she's shown off a butterfly on her right hip, a heart on her collarbone, her grandmother's name on her ribcage, a cowboy hat on her right arm, and a rose on her back.

Millie also has "011" inked on her wrist to match the number her Stranger Things character, Eleven, has stamped on her wrist.