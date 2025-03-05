Millie Bobby Brown reveals tattoo tribute to hubby Jake Bongiovi

London, UK - Millie Bobby Brown has inked a new addition to her tattoo collection – this one a swoon-worthy tribute to her hubby, Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown (l.) has inked a new addition to her tattoo collection – this one a swoon-worthy tribute to her hubby, Jake Bongiovi. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While out and about in London on Tuesday, the 21-year-old star flashed a peek at her new ankle tattoo, per People.

The ink consisted of a small "JB" – her husband's initials.

The tiny tribute joins a collection of tattoos Millie has accumulated, most of which are also fairly small in size.

The designs include a cowboy hat on her arm and the number "011" on her wrist in a nod to her character, Eleven, on Netflix's Stranger Things.

It's unclear when exactly Millie first got the "JB" tat, but her decision to make their love story permanent comes as no surprise after the lovebirds' romantic wedding last fall.

The Enola Holmes actor first began dating Jake in 2021, and they announced their engagement two years later.

The 22-year-old model has been by Millie's side as she promotes her new movie, The Electric State, which will hit Netflix on March 14.