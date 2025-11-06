Millie Bobby Brown tells media to "get off my f**king case" after brutal body-shaming

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is over being body-shamed and fiercely slammed her haters in her British Vogue cover !

Millie Bobby Brown isn't backing down after her viral clapback of the media's body-shaming comments. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

The 21-year-old dished to Vogue about her viral clapback from March, where she slammed the tabloids' harsh comments on her appearance.

Millie said she'd been "crying every day" after reading the headlines and mocked the hurtful comments.

"I respect journalism. I love reading articles on my favorite people and hearing what they're up to," she shared.

"I understand that there's paparazzi, even though it's invasive, even though it feels like s**t to me, I know that's your job."

"But," she added, "don't, in your headline, slam me at the get-go.

"It is so wrong and it is bullying, especially to young girls who are new to this industry and are already questioning everything about it."