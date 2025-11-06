Millie Bobby Brown tells media to "get off my f**king case" after brutal body-shaming
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is over being body-shamed and fiercely slammed her haters in her British Vogue cover!
The 21-year-old dished to Vogue about her viral clapback from March, where she slammed the tabloids' harsh comments on her appearance.
Millie said she'd been "crying every day" after reading the headlines and mocked the hurtful comments.
"I respect journalism. I love reading articles on my favorite people and hearing what they're up to," she shared.
"I understand that there's paparazzi, even though it's invasive, even though it feels like s**t to me, I know that's your job."
"But," she added, "don't, in your headline, slam me at the get-go.
"It is so wrong and it is bullying, especially to young girls who are new to this industry and are already questioning everything about it."
Millie Bobby Brown credits Sabrina Carpenter for viral clapback
The Stranger Things star said she was "depressed for three, four days," which was noticed by Sabrina Carpenter at the BRIT Awards.
"Truly, always, her mentality is very much like 'f** 'em'" she recalled.
"Which I knew inside of me, but when you hear someone else say it, you're like, 'Yes! That's it!'"
When it came to making her epic clapback, she admitted it was hard to do at first, but she didn't just do it for herself.
"It's, like, get off my f**king case, you know? I am 21. I am going to have fun and play and be myself," the Enola Holmes actor revealed.
"I can't silence the 500 million people behind their phones. So what is the realistic route here? I think it's just uplift and empower young people."
She added, "Can we fight back harder? Can we instill self-love and confidence into girls to be able to believe in themselves no matter what anyone says? That I can do. That I will do."
Cover photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP