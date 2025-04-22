Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes 3 gets exciting update!

Los Gatos, California - Millie Bobby Brown has officially returned to the detective life as Netflix shares an exciting update on the anticipated third Enola Holmes film !

On Tuesday, the streamer posted a collage of photos featuring Millie and her co-star Louis Partridge with the caption, "your faves are back!!!! ENOLA HOLMES 3 is now in production."

In the snaps, the pair both avoid eye contact with each other before the final slide adds the screenplay text, "*awkward silence..."

The behind-the-scenes peek is the first look at Enola Holmes 3, but the sequel was first reported to be in the works back in November 2024.

The 21-year-old leading lady will be joined by co-stars Himesh Patel, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster, in addition to Louis.

Millie will also serve as a producer on the flick, with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, also attached to executive produce under her production company, PCMA Productions.

Philip Barantini, who recently helmed the hit miniseries Adolescence for Netflix, will direct.

Millie and Louis paid homage to Adolescence in another clip celebrating Enola Holmes 3's production that utilized the show's trademark continuous take format, with a cameo from the director himself, of course!

The upcoming mystery adventure flick marks the latest in a string of buzzy collaborations between Millie and Netflix in recent years.