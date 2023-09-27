MrBeast dubbed top creator of 2023, completely smoking the competition

Greenville, North Carolina - Jimmy " MrBeast " Donaldson has been dubbed the top creator of 2023, as he brought in millions of dollars and further expanded his massive empire.

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson was listed as the Top Creator of 2023 in an annual list from Forbes, as he brought in over $82 million last year. © Collage: Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

Forbes recently published their annual Top Creators list for 2023, and Donaldson took the top spot, having earned $82 million and maintaining 312 million followers, which the outlet points out "is nearly as large as the US population."

Donaldson completely smoked the competition with his impressive numbers.

He made nearly triple the earnings of influencer Olajide "KSI" Olatunji, who came in second place, earning $24 million and boasting 112 million followers.

Well known for his philanthropic and wild game show-style videos, MrBeast has become the biggest influencer of his generation and YouTube's most-followed star.

The 50 creators featured on the list have a combined 2.6 billion followers and managed to bring in an impressive $700 million last year collectively.

