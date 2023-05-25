MrBeast gets arrested and thrown in jail in wild YouTube revenge prank
Greenville, North Carolina - YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson was recently arrested in what turned out to be the wildest prank ever.
How's this for some payback?
In the latest video shared by fellow YouTube star Airrack on Wednesday, Donaldson is seen being pulled over for the tinted windows on his Tesla by a real police officer.
Donaldson at first seems amused by the ordeal. Then officers tell him they must take him in for "communicating threats," and proceed to slap cuffs on him and toss him in the back of their patrol car.
MrBeast's demeanor completely changes, as he then refuses to answer questions.
Officers take him to the local precinct where he is thrown in a holding cell for an extended period of time, and refused any food or water.
After some time, Donaldson is allowed a phone call, but an officer hands him the phone with Airrack on the line, who reveals it was a prank all along.
Later, the fellow YouTuber explained the trick was a long time coming – and revenge.
Airrack plays epics prank on MrBeast
Airrack, whose real name is Eric Decker, explained in the clip how his plot started a year ago, after MrBeast pranked him first by getting one of his producers to act as though he was quitting to join MrBeast's crew instead.
The influencer never let it go. Now, it will be interesting to see if and how MrBeast chooses to retaliate.
MrBeast later revealed that he thought the stunt was a prank until he was thrown into the police car: "When I got in there I was like, 'Okay wait. Maybe this isn't a prank.'"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots / YouTube / @Airrack