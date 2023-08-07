MrBeast gets lost at sea in record-breaking YouTube of "hardest challenge yet"

Greenville, North Carolina - Jimmy " MrBeast " Donaldson's latest YouTube video has the influencer lost at sea for seven days in what may be his "hardest challenge yet."

YouTube star MrBeast and his friends were left stranded in the ocean for seven days, and forced to figure out how to survive in his latest video challenge. © Collage: Screenshots / YouTube / MrBeast

The video begins with MrBeast and friends left stranded in the middle of the ocean on a large square raft that's equipped with tools and materials for them to figure out how to survive.

The gang spends their first day befriending a pelican they named Bryan, while attempting to build a structure to fend off an oncoming storm.

They manage to complete their project on the second day, but MrBeast confesses that he "regrets" making it a seven-day challenge, as they are already having a difficult time.

"This challenge went from fun to a literal nightmare very fast," MrBeast says at one point.

Things continue to get worse as multiple problems persist, causing the morale of the group to slowly diminish.

Somehow, Donaldson and his crew manage to overcome the various obstacles thrown their way, and eventually conquer what many of them described as the hardest challenge yet. They said the experience taught them to appreciate the little things, and not take them for granted.

The video has also been a huge hit among YouTube fans, as the influencer revealed that it "broke the world record for most views in 24 hours on a non music video!"

"I'm living the life I would dream of every night when I was 13," MrBeast said, adding that he loves his fans and will "never take you for granted."