MrBeast teams up with TikTok star for wild pasta challenge
Greenville, North Carolina - YouTube legend MrBeast has teamed up with his friend and TikTok star Ryan Peters (better known as Peters Pasta) for a wild pasta challenge that calls for thousands of eggs.
Back in January, Peters began a series of TikTok videos where he would make a batch of pasta dough each day, doubling the number of egg yolks he used each time.
So for the first video, he used a single egg. In the next, he used two, the one after that used four, etc.
By day 14, he was producing massive amounts of pasta dough and using a ridiculous amount of eggs.
So, he enlisted his good friend and fellow content creator, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, to help him out.
Although they were supposed to use 8,000 eggs at this point, the duo decided to level up and use 10,000 eggs for the next batch.
They managed to get the necessary eggs, flour, and machines donated by a handful of helpful companies.
MrBeast and Peters Pasta make pasta using 10,000 eggs
Peters shared a clip of the two pouring the egg yolks, which they enlisted the help of friends to crack, from a giant cauldron onto a huge pile of dough that they had to keep in a refrigerated tractor-trailer.
In an update shared on Wednesday, the team is seen with the final product - over 670 pounds of pasta, which could feed an estimated 2,500 people!
The pair spent the day sharing the pasta at a local soup kitchen, ending the wild challenge on a good note.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Peter Widmann & Vivien Killilea / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP