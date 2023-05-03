MrBeast vows next video will be his "best ever" and will "change YouTube" forever

Greenville, North Carolina - YouTube star and influencer MrBeast says his new project will be his "best ever," boldly vowing that it will "change YouTube" forever.

YouTube's biggest influencer, MrBeast, claimed his next video will "change" the platform forever. © Collage: Dave Kotinsky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson took to Twitter to hype up his next project, and he's made some pretty bold claims about how epic it will be.

"Almost 4,000 hours of editing has gone into my next video," he shared. "Brand new style, can't wait for all of you to see it Saturday :)"

In response to a follower asking how long he's been working on the project, MrBeast responded, "We also spent months setting it up, weeks filming, and millions of dollars on it. I went all out tbh."

In yet another reply, he proudly declared that the project would "change YouTube" and called it the "best video ever."