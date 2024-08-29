Netflix star Julián Ortega tragically passes away unexpectedly

Barbate, Spain - Actor Julián Ortega tragically passed away suddenly on Sunday evening after suffering a heart attack on a beach near Marbella, Spain. The 41-year-old was best known for his role in the popular Netflix TV show Élite, which ran from 2018-2024.

Actor Julián Ortega tragically passed away suddenly on Sunday evening after suffering a heart attack on a beach near Marbella, Spain © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@julianortega_7

The tragic incident took place in a beach bar on Zahora Beach in Barbate, as reported by the Daily Star on Thursday.

Paramedics spent thirty minutes trying to save Ortega's life – unfortunately without success.

His death was confirmed by the Spanish Actors' Union.

"From the Unión de Actores y Actrices, we send our most sincere condolences to the actor's family and friends," the group said in a statement.

Originally from Madrid, Julián made a name for himself by playing various roles on Spanish television.

He is survived by his mother, Gloria Muñoz (76), who is also an actor herself.

After news of his death broke, tributes began flowing in on social media from fans and colleagues alike.