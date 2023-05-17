Nick Cannon botches Mother's Day by mixing up cards to baby mamas

Los Angeles, California - Nick Cannon messed up on Mother's Day when he mixed up the cards he wrote for the six moms of his 12 children.

It appears the infamous Hollywood dad botched this year's holiday.

Cannon shared his blunder on a recent episode of his podcast The Daily Cannon, claiming that what started out as good intentions, turned into a horrible mishap.

"I tried my best, I really did," he explained, sharing how he wrote out "handwritten messages from the heart" to let each of them know how he really feels.

"So then as I'm writing the handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up... So when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama…"

The star's fail was ridiculed by his female co-hosts, who laughed hysterically at his misfortune.

"See, if I would just got some generic sh*t that everybody else got, that wouldn't have happened," he added.

Despite the jokes and criticism Cannon has gotten from having so many kids, he speaks very highly of being a father. He has also shared that he simply "isn't built" for marriage.