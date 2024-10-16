Nick Jonas flees the stage at Jonas Brothers concert after red laser is pointed at his head

Prague, Czech Republic - Nick Jonas caused a commotion on the stage at a Tuesday night Jonas Brothers concert in Prague after a red laser light hit his face. Fearing the worst, the singer ran for cover.

Nick Jonas caused a commotion on the stage at a Tuesday night Jonas Brothers concert in Prague after a red laser light hit his face. Fearing the worst, the singer ran for cover. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jolanda.einzelstuecki

Some videos from the night captured and later shared to social media by audience members have gone viral.



In videos from the night captured and posted to TikTok by user @jolanda.einzelstuecki, Nick can be seen sprinting offstage and out of sight after a pulsing red dot was pointed at his forehead – not unlike the light from a rifle scope.

While it's not yet known where the light came from – many believe that it was a prank gone wrong – the rest of the band reportedly followed him off the stage soon after.

His reaction isn't unreasonable such a short time after the foiled terror scare at Taylor Swift's Vienna, Austria Eras Tour stops in August.

According to event organizers, the concert disruption only lasted a few minutes, after which the band returned to the stage and finished their set without any other trouble.