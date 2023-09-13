Nicki Minaj channels bridal Barbie as host of the 2023 MTV VMAs

Newark, New Jersey - Rapper Nicki Minaj was the "hostess with the mostest" at this year's MTV Video Music Awards!

Nicki Minaj gave bridal Barbie vibes as the host of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 41-year-old Monster artist reminded the world that she's also the queen of red carpets!

The host of this year's VMAs graced the red carpet by staying true to her love for all things pink in a stunning Barbie bridal-inspired Dolce & Gabbana.

Nicki's look put a sexy spin on bridal fashion with a satin corset that featured lace sides and a see-through skirt that delicately swept the floor.

She topped off the look with a lace-trimmed veil and kept the pink theme going with her makeup as the rapper sported bubblegum-hued eyeshadow and winged eyeliner.

Following her red carpet shutdown, the Beam Me Up Scotty rapper continued surprising the world in between her emceeing duties by debuting a new song from her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2.

Nicki teased the new, untitled single from her anticipated album while performing, The Last Time I Saw You, at the star-studded ceremony!