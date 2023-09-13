Taylor Swift rules the 2023 MTV VMAs as Shakira puts on a show for the ages
Newark, New Jersey - Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards as her track Anti-Hero dominated the evening!
The wins mean Swift has picked up 18 VMAs, two behind the overall record held by Madonna, including the top award for video of the year.
She said, "this is unbelievable. The fact this is a fan-voted award means so much to me."
Swift was also nominated for several awards – including the artist of the year which featured an all-female shortlist for the first time – which were not handed out during the show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Some winners were announced on X after the show had gone off the air.
But she did collect the best pop video award from the reunited NSYNC, as well as the song of the year trophy and the best direction award.
Shakira stuns with hit medley
The show was hosted by Nicki Minaj, who also performed and won the best hip-hop category for Super Freaky Girl.
Diddy picked up the Global Icon Award from his daughter Chance Combs and Mary J. Blige and performed a collection of some of his biggest hits.
Shakira also performed a medley of hits as she collected the Video Vanguard Award, thanking her family and fans in a speech which switched between English and her native Spanish.
She said, "I want to share this award with my fans who always, always support me through thick and thin. Thank you so much for being my army and help me fight all my battles."
The Colombian star and Karol G gave their acceptance speech entirely in Spanish as they picked up the award for best collaboration for TQG.
Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion steal the show
Ice Spice thanked her "munchkins" after being named best new artist while Rema and Selena Gomez won the inaugural best Afrobeats category with Calm Down.
Korea enjoyed a successful evening with Blackpink named group of the year, Stray Kids winning the best K-pop award for S-Class while fellow boy band Tomorrow X Together won performance of the year and performed with Brazilian star Anitta, who took home the best Latin award for the second consecutive year.
Lil Wayne opened the event, while other performers included Olivia Rodrigo, as well as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who put on a stunning show.
And the awards celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with a finale which included Minaj, LL Cool J, DMC of Run DMC, and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five performing The Message.
Cover photo: REUTERS