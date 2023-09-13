Taylor Swift rules the 2023 MTV VMAs as Shakira puts on a show for the ages

Newark, New Jersey - Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards as her track Anti-Hero dominated the evening!

Taylor Swift won for song of the year at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. © REUTERS

The wins mean Swift has picked up 18 VMAs, two behind the overall record held by Madonna, including the top award for video of the year.



She said, "this is unbelievable. The fact this is a fan-voted award means so much to me."

Swift was also nominated for several awards – including the artist of the year which featured an all-female shortlist for the first time – which were not handed out during the show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Some winners were announced on X after the show had gone off the air.

But she did collect the best pop video award from the reunited NSYNC, as well as the song of the year trophy and the best direction award.