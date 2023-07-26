Nicki Minaj hypes up Pink Friday 2 release on Instagram

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Nicki Minaj will be dropping her highly-anticipated album Pink Friday 2 in just a couple of months, and she hyped up the release with a new Instagram story.

While the November release date was revealed in late June, excitement reached a new high on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old shared a new Instagram story hyping up Pink Friday 2's November 17 release. The album serves as a sequel to her iconic 2010 record that featured hits such as Super Bass and Moment 4 Life.

But the reminder of the release date wasn't all the Pills n Potions artist added to her social media page on Wednesday, as her first IG story came with an intriguing follow-up message.

"Min have 2 fowl ah mi yaaaadddd, a cokk [and] a hen," the text said.

While some fans speculated this could be a lyric tease, it's actually from the 1995 song Fowl Affair by Silver Cat. Still, it could tease a potential sampling of the track on the new album.

Despite the months-long wait, fans are already buzzing over the upcoming release.

"we will buying and streaming for mother," one die-hard fan wrote on Twitter.

