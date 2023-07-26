Nicki Minaj hypes up Pink Friday 2 release on Instagram

Nicki Minaj sent Barbz into a frenzy with her latest tease about her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, which will be released on November 17.

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Nicki Minaj will be dropping her highly-anticipated album Pink Friday 2 in just a couple of months, and she hyped up the release with a new Instagram story.

While the November release date was revealed in late June, excitement reached a new high on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old shared a new Instagram story hyping up Pink Friday 2's November 17 release. The album serves as a sequel to her iconic 2010 record that featured hits such as Super Bass and Moment 4 Life.

But the reminder of the release date wasn't all the Pills n Potions artist added to her social media page on Wednesday, as her first IG story came with an intriguing follow-up message.

"Min have 2 fowl ah mi yaaaadddd, a cokk [and] a hen," the text said.

While some fans speculated this could be a lyric tease, it's actually from the 1995 song Fowl Affair by Silver Cat. Still, it could tease a potential sampling of the track on the new album.

Despite the months-long wait, fans are already buzzing over the upcoming release.

"we will buying and streaming for mother," one die-hard fan wrote on Twitter.

"the fact the album's release date is FIVE days before Pink Friday's 13th anniversary and that this is her FIFTH album, oh she's playing her cards right," another fan on Twitter wrote.

