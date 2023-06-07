Nicki Minaj faces lawsuit over alleged damaged jewelry

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Nicki Minaj is facing a lawsuit from a jeweler in West Hollywood who alleges she didn't pay for damages to the bling.

Per TMZ, the 40-year-old's stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, arranged a contract for a loan with jewelry store Roseark.

The contract reportedly asked Nelson to return the bling within a week of Minaj's public appearance and cover the costs of any damage to the jewelry.

While the court documents claim that Minaj's stylist didn't return the 66 pieces of jewelry on time, an insider close to the Super Bass rapper says that everything was given back by the agreed-upon deadline.

The source also said the bling had been back with the jeweler "for some time" before Roseark filed the suit.

The jewelry store maintains that they sent Nelson invoices for the damage costs, which amounted to $26,239.50 plus interest.

Minaj's attorney, Jordan Siev, provided a statement to TMZ, asserting that the rapper never damaged the jewelry.