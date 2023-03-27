LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne's latest TikTok leaps to viral heights!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - If someone says jump, LSU gymnast and TikTok influencer Olivia Dunne will ask how high!

On Sunday, LSU gymnast and influencer Olivia Dunne shared another viral video that showcased her gymnastics skills. © Collage: STEW MILNE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / TikTok / Livvy

In today's world of college sports, you'd have to be living under a rock to not know influencer LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

As one of the leaders in women's NCAA Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, the TikTok superstar shares her daily life nearly every day with her 11.1 million followers on her social media platform.

Livvy was back at it again on Sunday with yet another viral video that humbly showcases her gymnastics talents.

In the clip that garnered 1.3 million views in less than 24 hours, Dunne split-leaped on each side – left and right – to the popular song Follow the Leader by Rumba del Sol.

She starts off with baby jumps before impressing with full-leg extensions, and it's safe to say the Livvyators – Dunne's fan base – were dazzled.

"Damn girl ... how do you keep up the pace? Freaking impressive," one fan commented, while someone else wrote, "That's actually so impressive - also props for doing it in a tube top."

"I was raised roll tide till the day I die but ever since I saw you... I've been an LSU fan," another fan wrote to which Dunne replied, "We love to hear it."