Olivia Dunne and LSU gymnastics crowned SEC champions in major moment

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In the words of hip-hop rapper Drake, Olivia Dunne and LSU gymnastics has some really big rings!

Olivia Dunne and her LSU gymnastics teammates added another huge title for the school on Saturday, winning the 2024 SEC Conference Championship. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Livvydunne

After dominating the SEC Championship on Saturday, the LSU Tigers celebrated their big win in style!

Livvy, in her typical playful manner, took to TikTok to share her excitement.

In the viral clip, which has garnered over 300,000 views and counting, she teased, "Everybody wanted to know what I would do if I didn't win..."

With a cheeky grin, Livvy then panned the camera to her teammate proudly holding the winning trophy, as she quipped, "I guess we'll never find out."

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulations for Livvy and the Tigers on their impressive victory.

"congratulations !!!! yall deserve it !!!!" one fan said.

"LSU gymnastics on top bro," another added.