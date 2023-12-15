Olivia Dunne autographed memorabilia causes frenzy among fans

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne fans have gotten the chance to score a rare piece of history from the star LSU athlete!

Leaf Trading Cards has just unleashed autographed Olivia Dunne memorabilia on its virtual shelves this Friday morning, featuring signed leotards and photographs. © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / Leaf_Cards / Instagram / livvydunne

Olivia Dunne, the gymnastics sensation from the Tigers, isn't your typical spotlight-seeker, and she certainly didn't ride the wave of nepotism to fame.

The 21-year-old has catapulted to stardom through social media, earning a hefty six-figure salary, thanks to the NCAA's Name, Image, and Likeness rule.

One of Livvy's sponsors, Leaf Trading Cards, got in on the action by collaborating with the LSU superstar to create some seriously unique trading cards.

In an exciting announcement made on Friday, they revealed the upcoming sale of an autographed LSU gymnastics leotard and photos featuring the All-American gymnast.

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, the limited edition leotards vanished from the virtual shelves in less than 2 hours after the announcement.

If you're quick on the draw, though, you can still snag an autographed photo and be part of the Livvy magic ahead of her final season of competitive gymnastics, which kicks off in January.