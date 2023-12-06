Olivia Dunne teases return to NCAA gymnastics in viral pre-season TikTok

Olivia Dunne has spilled how she really feels about her final year of NCAA gymnastics with LSU, which will kick off in January 2024.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne will compete in her last first gymnastics meet of the season in just one month, and she's spilled how she really feels about her final year.

Olivia Dunne has spilled how she really feels about her final year of NCAA gymnastics with LSU, which will kick off in January 2024.
Olivia Dunne has spilled how she really feels about her final year of NCAA gymnastics with LSU, which will kick off in January 2024.  © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Livvy is gearing up for her final season with LSU this spring, and the All-American gymnast is bursting with excitement to hit the competition floor one last time.

Expressing her enthusiasm via TikTok on Wednesday, Olivia shared a slideshow video that quickly went viral.

In the initial two pictures, Olivia appeared unimpressed with captions like "when someone mentions pre-szn" and "when someone mentions conditioning."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Chiefs holiday party in matching outfits
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Chiefs holiday party in matching outfits

However, in the third photo, the Sports Illustrated star was all glammed up in her LSU outfit under the message, "when someone mentions szn is less than a month away."

Captioning the viral post with "senior szn... last one best one," Olivia encouraged fans to join her in the stands and cheer her on for this final exciting season.

Olivia Dunne gets the final season hype rolling

Olivia Dunne fans are eagerly anticipating her performance in her final NCAA gymnastics season.
Olivia Dunne fans are eagerly anticipating her performance in her final NCAA gymnastics season.  © STEW MILNE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Olivia's fans are eagerly anticipating her performance in the upcoming NCAA gymnastics season, expressing their excitement and letting her know just how pumped they are for her swan song.

"I'll be there livvy," one fan wrote.

"IM COMING!!!" another added.

Rihanna reportedly "terrified" as A$AP Rocky faces potential jail time
Rihanna Rihanna reportedly "terrified" as A$AP Rocky faces potential jail time

"Hope your senior season is the best ever," another fan wrote.

"Make it magic," one fan encouraged.

Livvy's first meet of the season will be in January against Ohio State.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

More on Olivia Dunne: