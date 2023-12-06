Olivia Dunne teases return to NCAA gymnastics in viral pre-season TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne will compete in her last first gymnastics meet of the season in just one month, and she's spilled how she really feels about her final year.

Olivia Dunne has spilled how she really feels about her final year of NCAA gymnastics with LSU, which will kick off in January 2024. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Livvy is gearing up for her final season with LSU this spring, and the All-American gymnast is bursting with excitement to hit the competition floor one last time.

Expressing her enthusiasm via TikTok on Wednesday, Olivia shared a slideshow video that quickly went viral.

In the initial two pictures, Olivia appeared unimpressed with captions like "when someone mentions pre-szn" and "when someone mentions conditioning."

However, in the third photo, the Sports Illustrated star was all glammed up in her LSU outfit under the message, "when someone mentions szn is less than a month away."

Captioning the viral post with "senior szn... last one best one," Olivia encouraged fans to join her in the stands and cheer her on for this final exciting season.