Olivia Dunne teases return to NCAA gymnastics in viral pre-season TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne will compete in her last first gymnastics meet of the season in just one month, and she's spilled how she really feels about her final year.
Livvy is gearing up for her final season with LSU this spring, and the All-American gymnast is bursting with excitement to hit the competition floor one last time.
Expressing her enthusiasm via TikTok on Wednesday, Olivia shared a slideshow video that quickly went viral.
In the initial two pictures, Olivia appeared unimpressed with captions like "when someone mentions pre-szn" and "when someone mentions conditioning."
However, in the third photo, the Sports Illustrated star was all glammed up in her LSU outfit under the message, "when someone mentions szn is less than a month away."
Captioning the viral post with "senior szn... last one best one," Olivia encouraged fans to join her in the stands and cheer her on for this final exciting season.
Olivia Dunne gets the final season hype rolling
Olivia's fans are eagerly anticipating her performance in the upcoming NCAA gymnastics season, expressing their excitement and letting her know just how pumped they are for her swan song.
"I'll be there livvy," one fan wrote.
"IM COMING!!!" another added.
"Hope your senior season is the best ever," another fan wrote.
"Make it magic," one fan encouraged.
Livvy's first meet of the season will be in January against Ohio State.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy