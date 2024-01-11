Olivia Dunne channels hip-hop vibes in viral ski trip post
Park City, Utah - Olivia Dunne radiates all the good vibes when it comes to skiing!
LSU gymnastics brought their A-game to Utah for the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Squad competition – but before the intense showdown on the mats, the girls decided to hit the slopes for a ski trip!
All-American gymnast Livvy, showcased her adventurous side on the slopes, channeling some serious Sexxy Red vibes while carving up the snowy terrain.
Livvy added a playful twist to the post, referencing the rapper's hit song Skeeyee by captioning her own post, "Ski-yee."
Her chic black ski fit was proudly sponsored by none other than her NIL partner, Vuori Clothing.
The post sent shockwaves through social media, racking up an impressive 400,000 likes and over 1,000 comments!
Olivia Dunne's viral ski post gets big fan reaction
Olivia Dunne's playful antics on the slopes drove fans wild with excitement!
"A smoke show in da snow," one fan wrote.
"She was a skier girl he said see u l8er girl," teammate Sarah Finnegan commented.
"Snow looks good on you," another fan added.
This Saturday Livvy and LSU gymnastics will take on No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 12 UCLA, and No. 2 Utah in an invitational showdown.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Livvydunne