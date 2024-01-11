Olivia Dunne channels hip-hop vibes in viral ski trip post

Park City, Utah - Olivia Dunne radiates all the good vibes when it comes to skiing!

All-American gymnast Olivia Dunne showcased her adventurous side in Utah, channeling some serious Sexxy Red vibes while carving up the ski slopes. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Livvydunne

LSU gymnastics brought their A-game to Utah for the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Squad competition – but before the intense showdown on the mats, the girls decided to hit the slopes for a ski trip!

Livvy added a playful twist to the post, referencing the rapper's hit song Skeeyee by captioning her own post, "Ski-yee."

Her chic black ski fit was proudly sponsored by none other than her NIL partner, Vuori Clothing.

The post sent shockwaves through social media, racking up an impressive 400,000 likes and over 1,000 comments!