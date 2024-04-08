Olivia Dunne dances her way to NCAA championships

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne and her LSU gymnastics teammates are on their way to nationals!

Olivia Dunne's celebratory locker room dance party has gone viral on TikTok after the athlete and her team won the NCAA regional competition, advancing to the national championship! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Livvy

After a stellar victory in the NCAA regional competition, the Tigers are on track for a shot at the national title later this month.

In the midst of celebrating their big win, Livvy Dunne and her teammate Savannah kicked off a locker room dance party as a now-viral TikTok video shows!

Livvy seized the moment to joke about the coach's decision to pair them together.

"When coach makes the mistake of recruiting us to the same team," Dunne wrote in the on-screen text, winking at the camera.

The TikTok video posted by the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model racked up over half a million views with fans enthusiastically cheering on the dynamic Tiger duo.

"bringing these moves to the NATTY?!!!" one fan wrote in the video's comments section.

"I can't stop watching this loop," another commenter added.