Olivia Dunne dances her way to the NCAA gymnastics championships
Denver, Colorado - LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne and her team are going to the NCAA National Gymnastics Championships!
The LSU women's basketball team weren’t the only Tigers that had a big weekend competing for a national championship!
While the Tigers' women’s hoops team celebrated their first national title in program history on Sunday, Dunne and her gymnastics team kicked off some festivities of their own after advancing to the 2023 NCAA national semifinals.
In a viral TikTok video that's garnered over 2 million views, Dunne and her teammate Elena Arenas celebrated their huge victory over Michigan and Oregon State in the NCAA Regional meet with a celebratory dance!
Bumping to a hit TikTok audio clip, Livvyators - Dunne's fanbase - were once again raving over the most followed college athlete's viral clip.
"LSU is winning livvy," one fan commented on the clip, to which Dunne replied, "It's a great day to be a tiger."
"Congrats on making it to nationals Livvy," another fan wrote.
"Let's go," Arenas chimed in.
LSU wins tiebreaker over Michigan to advance to NCAA championships
While Denver took home the title on Sunday with a team score of 197.875, LSU and Michigan tied for second place with a 197.750.
However, after the meet, officials broke the tiebreaker using the highest individual all-around score. The Tigers were then placed above the Wolverines to clinch their 32nd appearance at the NCAA Championships.
LSU will have tough competition against the nation’s best gymnasts in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Utah, UCLA, California, Florida, and Denver, all reaching for the national title on April 13 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Cover photo: Collage: STEW MILNE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / TikTok / Livvy