Olivia Dunne dances her way to the NCAA gymnastics championships

Denver, Colorado - LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne and her team are going to the NCAA National Gymnastics Championships!

The LSU women's basketball team weren’t the only Tigers that had a big weekend competing for a national championship!

While the Tigers' women’s hoops team celebrated their first national title in program history on Sunday, Dunne and her gymnastics team kicked off some festivities of their own after advancing to the 2023 NCAA national semifinals.

In a viral TikTok video that's garnered over 2 million views, Dunne and her teammate Elena Arenas celebrated their huge victory over Michigan and Oregon State in the NCAA Regional meet with a celebratory dance!

Bumping to a hit TikTok audio clip, Livvyators - Dunne's fanbase - were once again raving over the most followed college athlete's viral clip.

"LSU is winning livvy," one fan commented on the clip, to which Dunne replied, "It's a great day to be a tiger."

"Congrats on making it to nationals Livvy," another fan wrote.

"Let's go," Arenas chimed in.