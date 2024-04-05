Olivia Dunne dazzles TikTok with pre-competition glam in viral video
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne's gymnastics glam is second to none!
Olivia Dunne and LSU gymnastics dazzled in the first of two NCAA regional rounds!
Following a win in the initial round, the Tigers – alongside second-place Minnesota – are set to compete in the NCAA regional finals against Kentucky and Arkansas on Saturday.
Before the upcoming showdown, Livvy took to TikTok to showcase her competition glam.
Sporting an LSU hoodie and messy hair, she grooved to hip-hop beats before a sleek transition showed Livvy in her competition leotard with perfectly styled hair!
The gymternet erupted with excitement over her gymnastics transformation as the athlete prepares to lead LSU to the regional final on Saturday.
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's viral TikTok
Olivia Dunne's TikTok saw over 200,000 views with tens of thousands of TikToks and comments combined.
"I loveee your leotard," one fan gushed.
"Such a good transition," another added.
"My team is lsu," one fan wrote.
Olivia Dunne and LSU will compete in the final round of the NCAA regional competition on Saturday. If LSU places in the top two on Saturday, they will advance to the national championship!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Livvy