Olivia Dunne dazzles TikTok with pre-competition glam in viral video

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne 's gymnastics glam is second to none!

Olivia Dunne took to TikTok to give fans a glimpse of her pre-competition glam after dazzling in the first of two NCAA regional rounds! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Livvy

Olivia Dunne and LSU gymnastics dazzled in the first of two NCAA regional rounds!

Following a win in the initial round, the Tigers – alongside second-place Minnesota – are set to compete in the NCAA regional finals against Kentucky and Arkansas on Saturday.

Before the upcoming showdown, Livvy took to TikTok to showcase her competition glam.

Sporting an LSU hoodie and messy hair, she grooved to hip-hop beats before a sleek transition showed Livvy in her competition leotard with perfectly styled hair!

The gymternet erupted with excitement over her gymnastics transformation as the athlete prepares to lead LSU to the regional final on Saturday.