Olivia Dunne fan's viral video catches the internet's attention - and Livvy's!

Athens, Georgia - It's not just Olivia Dunne 's social media posts that rake in massive numbers, further solidifying her regal influencer status. But her fans', too.

An Olivia Dunne (l.) fan's video (r.) has ignited the internet, pulling in numbers akin to Livvy's own and even capturing the attention of the LSU gymnast herself. © Collage: Alex Goodlett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / TikTok / Addison..inman

A video from Olivia Dunne's fan has lit up the internet, pulling in numbers few other than the mega athlete-influencer herself can rival.

With over a million views, 100,000 likes and counting, and a flood of comments, the viral vid has even captured the attention of Livvy.

An LSU gymnastics fan named Addison shared the viral clip of Olivia performing her floor routine against Georgia on Sunday, and it left her utterly amazed!

"POV: you see Livvy Dunne in person & she is just as perfect as everyone says," Addison exclaimed in the video.

Adding to the excitement, Livvy noticed the fan's post and happily engaged.

"trust me I’m not perfect - I hope you had a good time at the meet!:))" the LSU gymnast replied.

Other fans joined in, raving about the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and echoed the same sentiment: "She’s so perfect," one fan gushed. "I also saw her in person and she is perfect," another added.