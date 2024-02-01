Never-before-seen Olivia Dunne SI Swimsuit pictures break the internet
Portugal - Olivia Dunne is once again sending shockwaves across the internet with exclusive Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit snapshots that are breaking the mold.
In a collaboration post that set the online world ablaze, SI and photographer Ben Watts just dropped some never-before-seen gems from Olivia Dunne's Rookie photoshoot!
The carousel post, which features some stunning shots of Portugal, also unveils two jaw-dropping pictures of Livvy.
The first picture showcases the star athlete wrapped up in a vibrant green knit sweater paired with matching green bikini bottoms.
In the second shot, she's flashing a radiant smile in a classic SI swim pose while rocking a chic white bikini.
It's safe to say that Livvy's making waves and turning heads in the most delightful way!
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's stunning never-before-seen pictures
Fans couldn't help but to shower praise on Olivia Dunne's captivating modeling work!
"Absolutely gorgeous. Oh- and I’ll have one of those sweaters please," one fan commented.
"holy molyyyy," another added.
"Absolute [fire emoji] inside and out! Livvy you are absolutely one of my favorite people," said a third.
On Friday, Olivia Dunne will continue to dazzle fans with LSU gymnastics as she competes against Arkansas on the road at 8 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Livvydunne