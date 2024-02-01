Never-before-seen Olivia Dunne SI Swimsuit pictures break the internet

Portugal - Olivia Dunne is once again sending shockwaves across the internet with exclusive Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit snapshots that are breaking the mold.

Olivia Dunne is once again sending shockwaves across the internet with these exclusive Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit snapshots that are breaking the mold. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Livvydunne

In a collaboration post that set the online world ablaze, SI and photographer Ben Watts just dropped some never-before-seen gems from Olivia Dunne's Rookie photoshoot!



The carousel post, which features some stunning shots of Portugal, also unveils two jaw-dropping pictures of Livvy.

The first picture showcases the star athlete wrapped up in a vibrant green knit sweater paired with matching green bikini bottoms.

In the second shot, she's flashing a radiant smile in a classic SI swim pose while rocking a chic white bikini.

It's safe to say that Livvy's making waves and turning heads in the most delightful way!