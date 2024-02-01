Never-before-seen Olivia Dunne SI Swimsuit pictures break the internet

Olivia Dunne is once again sending shockwaves across the internet with exclusive Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit snapshots that are breaking the mold.

By Paris McGee Jr.

In a collaboration post that set the online world ablaze, SI and photographer Ben Watts just dropped some never-before-seen gems from Olivia Dunne's Rookie photoshoot!

The carousel post, which features some stunning shots of Portugal, also unveils two jaw-dropping pictures of Livvy.

The first picture showcases the star athlete wrapped up in a vibrant green knit sweater paired with matching green bikini bottoms.

In the second shot, she's flashing a radiant smile in a classic SI swim pose while rocking a chic white bikini.

It's safe to say that Livvy's making waves and turning heads in the most delightful way!

Fans react to Olivia Dunne's stunning never-before-seen pictures

Fans couldn't help but to shower praise on Olivia Dunne's captivating modeling work!

"Absolutely gorgeous. Oh- and I’ll have one of those sweaters please," one fan commented.

"holy molyyyy," another added.

"Absolute [fire emoji] inside and out! Livvy you are absolutely one of my favorite people," said a third.

On Friday, Olivia Dunne will continue to dazzle fans with LSU gymnastics as she competes against Arkansas on the road at 8 PM ET.

