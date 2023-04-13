Olivia Dunne gets amped for NCAA gymnastics championships in celebratory video

Fort Worth, Texas - LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is all celebrations on TikTok as she prepares to compete at the 2023 NCAA gymnastics championships!

LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is celebrating as she waits to compete at the 2023 NCAA gymnastics championships! © Collage: STEW MILNE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / TikTok / Livvy

Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers gymnastics team are in Forth Worth competing in the semifinal round of the NCAA gymnastics championships.

Livvy posted a hilarious TikTok on Wednesday night in honor of competing in her second-straight NCAA championships.

In the viral clip captioned "in honor of NCAA championships tmr:)" Livvy is seen joyfully bouncing and dancing around.

Making the video even more comical, the uneven bar specialist added on-screen text that reads, "me after not landing on my head in front of 13,000 people," and fans couldn't get enough.

"You're too funny Livvy you know you never fall," one person commented.

"Be a Ferocious Tiger Liv, and win! Geaux Tigers!" someone else wrote.

"Kill it tomorrow Livvy! I'll be there watching," another fan added.