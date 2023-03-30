Olivia Dunne glams it up in new viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU gymnast and influencer Olivia Dunne and her gymnastics team are NCAA Regional bound, and the ladies are sporting some funky new makeup along the way!

When traveling on the road en route to Denver for her team's regional competition, Livvy took to TikTok to highlight her different pre-competition beauty glow up.



In the new clip, Livvy used a sound bite from the famous hit TV show Dance Moms and was joined by her teammates Chase Brock and Elena Arenas.

Brock hilariously mouthed the words, "Eyeliner might be a little hard on the bus," with Arenas finishing the sentence: "Bus driver we're doing eye makeup back here, steady on the road!"

What happened next made fans go nuts.

With a steely gaze, Livvy turned to the camera to show off her unique glam makeup.

The gymnast is rocking graphic and jagged black eyeliner on her cheekbones, and looking Met Gala ready!

Fans rushed to the TikTok's comment section to share their love of Olivia's lewk.

"WE NEED A MAKEUP TUTORIAL STAT," one fan commented.

"Drip queen," another fan gushed.

"My best work," teammate Arenas wrote.