Olivia Dunne goes viral for her Kardashian-inspired MTV Cribs spoof

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Have you seen Olivia Dunne 's mega " Kardashian " crib? Her cheeky video spoof of Kim's house tour is going viral in typical Livvy fashion.

In a viral TikTok, Olivia Dunne decided to playfully channel her inner Kim Kardashian as she showcased her "crib" – aka the LSU gymnastics training gym! © Collage: Screenshots / TikTok / @Livvy

Olivia Dunne, an avid Kardashian fan, decided to playfully channel her inner Kim Kardashian as she showcased her "crib" – aka the LSU gymnastics training gym!

Dunne, who is an extremely dedicated student-athlete at LSU, hilariously utilized an audio clip from Kim's now-iconic 2007 MTV Cribs episode to take fans on a tour of her all-star gymnastics haven.

From the "home base" to the gym's kitchen and her locker doubling as the "fridge," Livvy brought a touch of humor to the countless hours she routinely spends training and studying at her unconventional home away from home with her LSU teammates, some of whom were featured in the video.

"Da best crib Livvy!" one fan raved in the comments section of the video.

The New York Knicks also weighed in on the post, writing, "next time you come to NYC you should check out our crib."