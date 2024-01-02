Olivia Dunne has blunt message about meet week against Ohio State

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is set to open her final NCAA gymnastics season against Ohio State on Friday, and the LSU gymnast has a blunt message for her fans about the big day!

Livvy spilled the tea on Monday in a viral Instagram post, giving fans the 411 on her feelings about facing the Buckeyes: "There is business to be stood on. #meetweekmonday," she captioned.

The 21-year-old LSU Tiger dropped serious gymnast vibes, sharing a carousel pic that had fans hyped for "Meet Week"!

The post featured a picture of her hand-chalking ritual followed by a flawless picture-perfect handstand on the uneven bars at the 2023 National Championship.

Livvy's post didn't just trend – it slayed, hitting nearly 300,000 likes!

Fans are buzzing with excitement, ready to see the All-American gymnast own the podium once again.