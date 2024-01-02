Olivia Dunne has blunt message about meet week against Ohio State
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is set to open her final NCAA gymnastics season against Ohio State on Friday, and the LSU gymnast has a blunt message for her fans about the big day!
Livvy spilled the tea on Monday in a viral Instagram post, giving fans the 411 on her feelings about facing the Buckeyes: "There is business to be stood on. #meetweekmonday," she captioned.
The 21-year-old LSU Tiger dropped serious gymnast vibes, sharing a carousel pic that had fans hyped for "Meet Week"!
The post featured a picture of her hand-chalking ritual followed by a flawless picture-perfect handstand on the uneven bars at the 2023 National Championship.
Livvy's post didn't just trend – it slayed, hitting nearly 300,000 likes!
Fans are buzzing with excitement, ready to see the All-American gymnast own the podium once again.
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's 'Meet Week' post
Olivia Dunne's Friday competition against the Buckeyes has her adoring fans pumped, and they didn't hold back from expressing their excitement in the comments section of her viral post!
"What time should I be there to support?" one fan commented.
"is it Friday yet?" another joked.
Olivia Dunne and LSU gymnastics will face off against Ohio State on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.
Cover photo: College: Screenshots/Instagram/@Livvydunne