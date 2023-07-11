Olivia Dunne invites her TikTok followers for a sweet snack

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne eats her fruits and vegetables - and she wants you to eat them too!

Olivia Dunne revealed one of her favorite fruits in a viral TikTok that put a snack-time spin on the platform's usual "Get Ready with Me" trend. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is one of the biggest athlete-influencers today, with over 11.8 social media followers on Instagram and TikTok combined.



An accomplished gymnast, Livvy regularly reminds her large social media fan base of her strict training regimens inside the gym, which include swinging off bars and flipping on four-inch wide balance beams.

While the LSU Tiger rarely gives fans an inside look into her diet, she took to TikTok to share one food that she enjoys eating and, perhaps, wants you to join eating, too - cherries!

In a viral clip that garnered over half a million views, Livvy was chomping on some cherries while asking fans to "enjoy a cherry with me."