Olivia Dunne pays it forward with NIL fund to boost other female athletes

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is sharing her expertise as the highest-paid female college athlete with those hoping to follow in her footsteps.

Olivia Dunne has launched The Livvy Fund, a project which aims to help other female college athletes score their own NIL deals. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, the 20-year-old gymnast launched The Livvy Fund at LSU. In partnership with Bayou Traditions, the project will help female college athletes like Dunne connect with brands to score their own Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) endorsement deals.

"The collectives mostly go to the men's sports here at LSU, and I just want to fight for equal NIL opportunities," she said, per Sports Illustrated.

The Livvy Fund has received commitments for donations from On3 and Accelerator Active Energy, among other brands. Individual supporters can also contribute one-time or regular donations of any amount.

NIL deals are still a relatively new concept in the world of college sports, as the NCAA only began allowing such brand collaborations in June 2021.

Since then, athletes like Dunne have been able to earn millions of dollars in partnerships and endorsements as they capitalize on their NIL value.

The Sports Illustrated model, who is worth an estimated $3.5 million according to On3, has repeatedly taken steps to help other women follow her lead. She was a featured speaker at the On3 NIL Elite Series event back in May, where she shared her tricks of the trade with future college football stars.

With The Livvy Fund, Dunne hopes to continue to expand opportunities for her fellow female athletes.