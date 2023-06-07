Olivia Dunne shares behind-the-scenes peek from SI Swimsuit photoshoot
Puerto Rico - In case you forgot, Olivia Dunne is officially a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, and now fans can take a behind-the-scenes look at her legendary photoshoot with the magazine!
The LSU gymnast is the most-followed college athlete on social media with more than 12 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.
Dunne also as the highest-paid among her peers, having secured a slew of major Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deals.
Among these was inking a contract to become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.
In April, she revealed that she traveled to Puerto Rico for the coveted shoot, and last month, her feature hit stores nationwide.
Taking a trip down memory lane, the 20-year-old has now shared a behind-the-scenes photo from that first SI shoot.
Captioned "bts with @si_swimsuit," Dunne post racked up over 200,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans and notable influencers in less than 24 hours.
As she prepares for her final season with LSU gymnastics this fall, this superstar is now focused on winning another NCAA gymnastics title and contining her massive success!
Cover photo: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne