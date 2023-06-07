Olivia Dunne shares behind-the-scenes peek from SI Swimsuit photoshoot

Puerto Rico - In case you forgot, Olivia Dunne is officially a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, and now fans can take a behind-the-scenes look at her legendary photoshoot with the magazine!

Taking a trip down memory lane, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Dunne shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from her first SI shoot. © Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

The LSU gymnast is the most-followed college athlete on social media with more than 12 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

Dunne also as the highest-paid among her peers, having secured a slew of major Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deals.

Among these was inking a contract to become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

In April, she revealed that she traveled to Puerto Rico for the coveted shoot, and last month, her feature hit stores nationwide.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the 20-year-old has now shared a behind-the-scenes photo from that first SI shoot.

Captioned "bts with @si_swimsuit," Dunne post racked up over 200,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans and notable influencers in less than 24 hours.