Olivia Dunne shares viral celebrations from SEC Championship

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is still on cloud nine after winning the SEC Championship with her LSU gymnastics team!

Olivia Dunne (l.) and her LSU teammates celebrated their SEC Championship win with a viral dance party. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/livvydune & Screenshot/TikTok/@livvy

Over the weekend, the LSU Tigers had a huge win, securing their first conference title since 2018.

Still riding high on their victory, Olivia took to TikTok to share the excitement with her teammates in a hilariously fun dance party video.

In the clip, which has already racked up over 400,000 views since it was posted on Monday, Livvy rated her teammates' "post-win dance moves."

The LSU gymnasts playfully rated each other on a scale of 1-10.

Lady Tigers KJ, Kenzie, and Bri earned a perfect 10 for their moves, while Sierra and Jeffy came in close with a nine out of 10.

Leah and Chase also impressed, scoring high in the rankings.

Fans couldn't get enough of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and her teammates' dance skills as they shimmy their way into the regionals – the exciting qualification round leading to nationals!