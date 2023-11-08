Olivia Dunne shows off her scholarly personality with epic LSU trivia win

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Is Olivia Dunne on her way to becoming a jeopardy champion?

In an animated game of LSU trivia with her teammates, Olivia Dunne emerged as the undisputed champion in a contest that left fans buzzing.

The viral video posted by LSU gymnastics on Instagram shows the All-American as she aces every question in the first and final round of the game.

Livvy flawlessly gave the responses for explaining the abbreviation "UFO" and when Instagram was first created. Impressive, right?

The video featuring the LSU girls sharing laughter and enjoying themselves has garnered over 400,000 views and counting, with hundreds of fans expressing their reactions.

"Y'all are hilarious, I love this series!" one fan commented.

"Lmfap rigged for liv of course," another hilariously objected.