Olivia Dunne stunned by her epic Times Square billboard!
New York, New York - Olivia Dunne is THAT girl!
Livvy is unstoppable! After dazzling her Instagram fans as the face of Nautica's 2024 spring collection, she's taken it up a notch with a billboard in the city that never sleeps!
But this isn't just any billboard; it's a Times Square video board showcasing glimpses of Livvy's fabulous Nautica photoshoot.
Bursting with excitement, the 21-year-old sensation turned to TikTok over the weekend to share her joy, playfully captioning her post with "Hey, I think I know that girl!"
The TikTok quickly racked up nearly 1 million views, with fans enthusiastically agreeing that Livvy is truly one of a kind.
Fans applaud Olivia Dunne's New York City billboard
Fans are absolutely floored by Olivia Dunne's latest move - a billboard in the heart of New York City!
"The people walking by not knowing they’re in the presence of the greatest," one fan wrote.
"Something about this genuine excitement makes me so vicariously happy," another said.
"YESSS," fellow athlete-influencers the Cavinder Twins wrote.
Olivia Dunne looks great rocking that billboard! Any chance we'll catch her dazzling fans on the small screen soon?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy