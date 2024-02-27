Olivia Dunne stunned by her epic Times Square billboard!

New York, New York - Olivia Dunne is THAT girl!

Following her stunning debut as the face of Nautica's 2024 spring collection, Olivia Dunne has elevated her game with a Times Square billboard in NYC! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Livvy is unstoppable! After dazzling her Instagram fans as the face of Nautica's 2024 spring collection, she's taken it up a notch with a billboard in the city that never sleeps!

But this isn't just any billboard; it's a Times Square video board showcasing glimpses of Livvy's fabulous Nautica photoshoot.

Bursting with excitement, the 21-year-old sensation turned to TikTok over the weekend to share her joy, playfully captioning her post with "Hey, I think I know that girl!"

The TikTok quickly racked up nearly 1 million views, with fans enthusiastically agreeing that Livvy is truly one of a kind.