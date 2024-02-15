Olivia Dunne wows as the new face of Nautica in major matchup!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is sparkling as the fresh face of Nautica's spring 2024 collection!

Olivia Dunne has added Nautica to her already impressive list of fashion NIL partnerships as the new face of the brand's 2024 spring collection. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

On Thursday afternoon, the LSU gymnast nearly broke Instagram with her announcement of her team up with the fashion brand, sharing a carousel of stunning campaign photos.



She rocked a tied cropped yellow Nautica shirt in her first look paired with classic Nautica-print bikini bottoms. Then, she slayed in a navy blue tracksuit paired with a matching white baseball cap.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model stunned with a natural makeup look and messy hair, exuding major 90s babe vibes.

"so excited to be the face of the Nautica Spring ‘24 collection," she shared on Instagram.

Dunne is adding Nautica to her already impressive list of fashion NIL partnerships, which include Vuori clothing, American Eagle, L'Oreal, and Sports Illustrated Swim.