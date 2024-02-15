Olivia Dunne wows as the new face of Nautica in major matchup!

Olivia Dunne has added Nautica to her already impressive list of fashion NIL partnerships as the new face of the brand's 2024 spring collection.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is sparkling as the fresh face of Nautica's spring 2024 collection!

On Thursday afternoon, the LSU gymnast nearly broke Instagram with her announcement of her team up with the fashion brand, sharing a carousel of stunning campaign photos.

She rocked a tied cropped yellow Nautica shirt in her first look paired with classic Nautica-print bikini bottoms. Then, she slayed in a navy blue tracksuit paired with a matching white baseball cap.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model stunned with a natural makeup look and messy hair, exuding major 90s babe vibes.

"so excited to be the face of the Nautica Spring ‘24 collection," she shared on Instagram.

Dunne is adding Nautica to her already impressive list of fashion NIL partnerships, which include Vuori clothing, American Eagle, L'Oreal, and Sports Illustrated Swim.

Fans react to Olivia Dunne's latest Nautica brand partnership

Since the NCAA passed the Name, Image, and Likeness law in 2021, Olivia Dunne has skyrocketed in the game, becoming one of the highest paid college athletes ever.

Her latest partnership with Nautica has fans amazed, as she keeps climbing the mountain of success.

"HUGE congratulations liv this is major," one fan commented.

"Good Lord how can u be this pretty!" another adored.

"what can't you do fr," one fan said.

"make this a macys thanksgiving day parade balloon," her teammate Alexis jokingly wrote.

You can find the same spring 2024 clothing worn by Olivia Dunne from Nautica online and in stores at Macy's.

