Olivia Dunne to serve as guest speaker for college athletes at On3 NIL Series

Nashville, Tennessee - Future college football stars will soon be able to hear from the wealthiest college athlete in the nation, Olivia Dunne , about how to capitalize on their NIL value!

Future college football stars can now hear from the wealthiest college athlete in the nation Olivia Dunne on how to capitalize on their NIL value! © Alex Goodlett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The LSU gymnast and influencer Olivia Dunne will be a featured speaker for the On3 NIL Elite Series event presented by Mizuno.

The event is set to invite top-ranked high school football athletes from the class of 2024 and will run May 30 through June 1 at the Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dunne is currently the highest-paid college athlete with a current On3 NIL Valuation of $3.4 million.

More recently, the LSU rising senior broke the internet when she became the first college athlete to join the Sports Illustrated swimsuit family.

Dunne will speak to high school athletes and parents on how she learned to build arguably the most impressive NIL valuation of all college athletes.

"I'm really excited to attend the On3 NIL Elite Series to discuss my NIL journey with the top high school prospects in the country," Dunne said in a statement.

"On3 has been so supportive of student-athletes and I hope to continue that momentum with them," she added. "Nashville is one of my favorite cities, and I can't wait to get back for this event!"