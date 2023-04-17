Olivia Dunne transforms into a guy in hilarious viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Star LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne found a hilarious way to celebrate the weekend with a little help from the latest viral trend on TikTok .

Olivia Dunne hilariously celebrated her team's fourth-place finish at the NCAA gymnastics championships with her own spin on a viral TikTok trend. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Livvy

Saturdays are for the boys... and Olivia Dunne!

Over the weekend, the 20-year-old athlete and her gymnastics team placed fourth at the NCAA gymnastics championships.

In honor of the season's finish, Livvy celebrated in a way that many fans didn't see coming.

On Saturday, concluding the NCAA gymnastics finals, the Tiger gymnast went out for a fun night in true "bro style."

In a hilarious clip captioned "Saturdays are for the boys," Livvy took social media by storm as she participated in a viral TikTok trend that turned her from a pretty girl to one of the bros using face-swap technology.

The funny video has since garnered over two million views and a flood of comments from stunned fans everywhere.