Olivia Dunne transforms into a guy in hilarious viral TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Star LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne found a hilarious way to celebrate the weekend with a little help from the latest viral trend on TikTok.
Saturdays are for the boys... and Olivia Dunne!
Over the weekend, the 20-year-old athlete and her gymnastics team placed fourth at the NCAA gymnastics championships.
In honor of the season's finish, Livvy celebrated in a way that many fans didn't see coming.
On Saturday, concluding the NCAA gymnastics finals, the Tiger gymnast went out for a fun night in true "bro style."
In a hilarious clip captioned "Saturdays are for the boys," Livvy took social media by storm as she participated in a viral TikTok trend that turned her from a pretty girl to one of the bros using face-swap technology.
The funny video has since garnered over two million views and a flood of comments from stunned fans everywhere.
Olivia Dunne shocks fans with latest TikTok video
"Livvy with a buzz cut is [fire emoji]," one fan wrote.
"Kinda looks like Ryan Reynolds," another fan commented, to which Olivia replied, "This is the highest of compliments."
"Tell me that's not brad pitt," someone else added.
"Am I, am I attracted to this?" one guy comically said as Livvy hilariously replied "no shame."
The highest-paid and most-followed female college athlete on social media, Livvy is set to finish her junior year at LSU in May and will compete in her final season of college gymnastics next fall.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Livvy