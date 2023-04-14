Olivia Dunne viral message ahead of NCAA gymnastic championships finals

Fort Worth, Texas - LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne has one special message for her gymnastics fans!

LSU Tiger gymnast Olivia Dunne (r.) took to Instagram to share a few photos and special message after LSU Gymnastics' huge NCAA semifinal victory on Thursday. © Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

On Thursday afternoon, Olivia Dunne and her gymnastics team were back on the competition floor with their season on the line.

Up against California, Denver, and reigning SEC champions Florida in the NCAA semifinal, the Tigers needed to finish inside the top two to advance to the finals.

LSU did that and more, taking the top seed in the semifinal and moving on to the final competition round on Saturday.

In the midst of the flipping action was social media superstar Livvy Dunne. The junior uneven bar specialist took to Instagram following the huge victory to share a few photos from the meet and a special message:

"Final four on the floor," she captioned the viral post.